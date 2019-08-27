Swimmers on east-facing beaches on Cape Cod, Nantucket face risk of rip currents again

The rip currents are being caused by northeasterly wind that have built seas offshore for the past couple of days, Buttrick said. While these conditions are unrelated to Tropical Storm Dorian off of Florida , the high risk of rip currents will shift to the south-facing coasts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island by Thursday because the storm is generating wave action up to southern New England, she said.

Dangerous surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents are present along east-facing beaches on Outer Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Cape Ann, Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boston, said. Rip currents are powerful underwater currents that can pull swimmers out to open waters.

The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers on Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Cape Ann about the high risk of rip currents for the second day in a row Tuesday, officials said.

“Those beachgoers today, we advise to heed the advice of lifeguards,” Buttrick said. “If you find yourself caught in one, the best thing is to allow yourself to flow with the current.”

Although allowing yourself to be carried by the current might be scary, Buttrick said even the most seasoned swimmers can find fighting against a current to be very difficult.

Once the swimmer is out of the current, they should swim parallel to the shore and then swim back in when they find an opening. The National Weather Service also reminded beachgoers in a Tweet that they should never swim alone or go into the water if they don’t know how to swim.

“A high risk of rip currents mean dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf,” the National Weather Service said in the Tweet.

Lifeguards at Nauset Beach in Orleans have closed the water at the protected beach Tuesday for the second day in a row due to the high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf, Brandon Burke, assistant beach director, said.

