Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore record video message for 3-year-old boy battling cancer

“Mighty Quinn, you my friend, are a champion,” Brady said in the video . “We’re with you. You have our support. And we wish you the best. And look who I’ve got with me. Gilly Lock!”

After the Dropkick Murphys performed a private concert for Waters last Wednesday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recorded a video message for him.

It’s been quite a week for Quinn Waters, the 3-year-old son of a Quincy police officer who was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year.

Brady’s teammate Stephon Gilmore also appeared in the video, waving hello and giving a thumbs up sign.

Advertisement

“We love you man, take care,” said Brady.

And it didn’t stop there, either. On Monday, Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle stopped by to visit Waters and staged a Nerf gun battle on his front lawn. At one point, Coyle held up a red and white bull’s-eye target for Waters to shoot at through the window.

The Boston Bruins posted photos from Coyle’s visit on Twitter.

What’s up, The Mighty Quinn!@CharlieCoyle_3 stopped by to meet up with his fellow Weymouth native earlier today.#NHLBruins | #MightyQuinn pic.twitter.com/lj65g5Zl0e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 26, 2019

Waters, the son of Quincy Police Officer Tara Waters, was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem in February and “has gone through numerous rounds of chemotherapy, months of hospitalizations and a stem cell transplant,” according to his Facebook page, The Mighty Quinn. He lives in Weymouth.

The video of the Dropkick Murphys performing songs for Waters in his front yard has been viewed over 1.5 million times.

“Quinn is currently unable to leave his home due to high risk of infection while battling cancer,” the Dropkick Murphys wrote in the Facebook post. “Quinn has a wonderful family and they are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.