Yarmouthport man charged with OUI after crashing into utility pole with children in car
A 36-year-old man was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs Saturday when he crashed into a utility pole in Yarmouthport with his three young children in the car, Yarmouth police said in a statement.
Noah Castellano of Yarmouthport admitted to taking a Percocet, which he had obtained illegally, and falling asleep at the wheel when police arrived at the crash near Summer Street and Route 6A about 4:30 p.m., according to police.
The three children, all under the age of 5, were unharmed, police said.
Witnesses said Castellano had narrowly missed striking another utility pole just before the crash, officials said.
Castellano was released without bail after pleading not guilty to child endangerment, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of drugs, according to the Barnstable District Court clerk’s office. He will appear in court again on Oct. 9.
Police notified the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families about the incident.
