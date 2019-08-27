Yarmouthport man charged with OUI after crashing into utility pole with children in car

A 36-year-old man was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs Saturday when he crashed into a utility pole in Yarmouthport with his three young children in the car, Yarmouth police said in a statement.

Noah Castellano of Yarmouthport admitted to taking a Percocet, which he had obtained illegally, and falling asleep at the wheel when police arrived at the crash near Summer Street and Route 6A about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The three children, all under the age of 5, were unharmed, police said.