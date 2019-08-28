Archeologists unearthing secrets of Maine Colonial fort built in 1700s

The race is on to explore the site, as reported in the Bangor Daily News , because it won’t be long until this stretch of River Road is rebuilt and paved over.

Archeologists are digging in Windham, Maine, to get a closer look at the remnants of a fort that was built in the 1700s to protect an early settlement known as New Marblehead.

John P. Mosher, an archeologist with the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, said they plan to work at the site through the end of September and wrap up before the road construction starts.

Advertisement

Artifacts found at the site tell the story of the white colonists who first settled the area, which was originally named after a town on the North Shore. (Massachusetts lawmakers had granted the land to a group of people from Marblehead — that’s why it was called New Marblehead. The New Marblehead land was later incorporated as the town of Windham in 1762).

Early residents of New Marblehead clashed with native people who had lived there for generations.

The so-called “Province Fort” was built to protect the white colonists, who “quickly realized they were on the frontier,” Mosher said. “It was not a particularly safe place to be.”

In order to protect the English inhabitants, in 1743 the Massachusetts House of Representatives voted to fund the construction of forts in several Maine settlements.

A local history book titled “Windham in the Past” described the new fort in New Marblehead as “fifty feet square, two-stories high, with walls one foot thick of hewn hemlock timber” and surrounded by a fence made of posts positioned “so near together that an Indian could not pass between them.”

(The book also states that the fort in New Marblehead was completed in 1744 — the same year that Massachusetts lawmakers authorized a bounty of 100 pounds for “every scalp of a male Indian above the age of twelve years,” and 50 pounds for each woman or child.)

Advertisement

The fort “was basically a refuge,” Mosher said. “There was the constant fear of raids. People would be working their fields and trying to make a living. If there was a raid, people would abandon the fields and head straight to the fort.”

A Wabanaki leader named Chief Polin said the English were encroaching on native lands that they had no right to and said their settlements were making hunting difficult.

Another major point of contention was that the English settlers built dams on the Presumpscot River that blocked the flow of fish that the natives depended on for food. It got so bad that Polin traveled all the way to Massachusetts to speak with the governor about it.

Mosher said the governor of Massachusetts “did give orders that the inhabitants create fish passages . . . but I think they tended to ignore the order.”

The conflict between white residents and natives came to a head in 1756, when a settler named Stephen Manchester aimed his musket at Polin and pulled the trigger, shooting and killing him.

Author Nathan Goold later wrote that Manchester was celebrated as a hero.

“The death of Polin brought peace and happiness to the border settlements, and of course the settlers felt grateful to Manchester for killing him,” Goold wrote. “A tradition is that Manchester was offered a township for his reward but declined the offer, saying it was ‘reward enough to have killed the skunk.’ ”

Advertisement

Mosher said a number of artifacts have been unearthed at the site of the fort over the years, including gunflint, musket balls of various sizes, pieces of wine bottles and medicine bottles, and early English ceramics that date back to when the fort was built.

“The fort is particularly important to the formation of Windham,” he said, “but also in the larger picture, because these forts, of which there were several, represent a Massachusetts way of establishing fortification to protect their interests on the frontier.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.