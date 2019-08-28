Athol girl honored as ‘young hero’ by Mass. agency for saving mom’s life

A 5-year-old Athol girl was honored as a “young hero” by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services on Sunday because she saved her mother’s life during a medical emergency last year, Athol firefighters said.

Sophia Bussiere’s quick thinking brought first responders to her home when her mother had a diabetic emergency on Dec. 11, 2018, around 2:16 p.m., Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera said. Sophia was home with her mother and 1-year-old sister.

“She noticed her mother was lying unconscious and unresponsive on the couch. Sophia recognized her mom was in need of help, so she picked up her mom’s cellphone to call her father at work and tell her father she thinks her mom needs help,” Guarnera said.