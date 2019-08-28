Athol girl honored as ‘young hero’ by Mass. agency for saving mom’s life
A 5-year-old Athol girl was honored as a “young hero” by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services on Sunday because she saved her mother’s life during a medical emergency last year, Athol firefighters said.
Sophia Bussiere’s quick thinking brought first responders to her home when her mother had a diabetic emergency on Dec. 11, 2018, around 2:16 p.m., Athol Fire Chief Joseph Guarnera said. Sophia was home with her mother and 1-year-old sister.
“She noticed her mother was lying unconscious and unresponsive on the couch. Sophia recognized her mom was in need of help, so she picked up her mom’s cellphone to call her father at work and tell her father she thinks her mom needs help,” Guarnera said.
Sophia’s father then called 911. Athol firefighers and EMS found Sophia’s mother “lethargic and unresponsive,” Guarnera said.
“She called for help, stayed calm, and led firefighters to her mother,” the Department of Fire Services said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Athol firefighters nominated her for the agency’s young hero award.
“They decided to honor Sophia at our first firefighter memorial we just had and the Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier presented her with an award from the state,” Guarnera said.
The department has honored 300 Massachusetts children since 1995 who “respond appropriately in an emergency by demonstrating key fire and life safety behaviors,” according to the agency’s website.
“One of our paramedics said Sophia undoubtedly saved her mom’s life. If the emergency had gone any further, it would’ve been tragic,” Guarnera said.
