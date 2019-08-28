Boston police investigating how person got injured in Mission Hill

A person with critical injuries made their way to the emergency room at a Boston hospital early Wednesday, and now Boston police are on Huntington Avenue in Mission Hill trying to determine how the person was hurt.

Police were alerted by the staff at an unidentified Boston hospital about the injured person shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, said Officer Kim Tavares. The age, gender and type of injuries the person sustained was not available early Wednesday, she said.

Officers responded to the hospital and then established a crime scene in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue near a three-family home in the Mission Hill neighborhood, according to Tavares and city assessing records.