N.C. college student from Boston allegedly threatened mass violence

Paul A. Steber, 19, a freshman at High Point University, was taken into custody Tuesday and has been charged with two felony counts of possessing weapons on campus and one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to a press release from the High Point Police Department.

A Boston man is facing weapons charges in North Carolina for allegedly threatening mass violence and keeping firearms and ammunition in his college dorm room, authorities said.

Suspect Paul A. Steber, 19, of Boston, is a freshman at High Point University in North Carolina.

Police responded after university security officers learned that Steber allegedly had two firearms and ammunition in his dorm room. Upon arrival police seized the firearms and took Steber to the High Point Police Department for questioning, the press release said.

Police said Steber has been held at the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a $2 million secure bond.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Steber with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property (Class H Felony),” police said in the press release. “The bond for the third charge was set at $1 million.”

“This incident is still under investigation and for that reason no investigative details will be released,” police said in the release. “The High Point Police Department will continue to work with officials from High Point University; however, at this time there are no indications of additional threats.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

“This incident illustrates the importance of the public reporting suspicious activity to authorities,” police said in the press release. “Information from the public is often the critical first step in preventing acts of mass violence.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.