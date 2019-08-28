Downpours hit before you head to the beach for Labor Day weekend

It’s been quite dry around here the past few weeks and earlier it looked like we were going to stay dry right into the holiday weekend, but things have changed. A slow-moving frontal system will pass south of New England Thursday morning but before it does, it will pull tropical moisture ahead of it. This moisture is associated with tropical storm Erin, which is very weak but never the less will affect New England Wednesday night and early Thursday.

It’s always hard to believe how quickly summer comes to an end. Unlike the other seasons, there’s this artificial hard stop when the kids go back to school. For many school systems, Wednesday marks the first day and for many others, there’s one more weekend before the kids go back next week. Either way, it’s just a few days until Labor Day weekend, so let’s look at the forecast.

Tropical storm Erin will push moisture ahead of itself as it passes by the region Thursday. (NHC)

This means showers developing Wednesday afternoon and continuing with heavier downpours overnight. They could even be a rumble of thunder and you should watch for street flooding if you’re traveling during this time. Some areas could top 2 inches of rain in the heaviest of downpours. A flood watch is posted for much of eastern New England late Wednesday and overnight.

Rain will accumulate over an inch Wednesday evening with some heavier amounts exceeding 2 inches. (WeatherBell)

This rain will set us up quite well for the weekend. Thursday will bring clearing skies and warm temperatures getting into the lower 80s. It’s going to be quite muggy the first part of the day.

Friday looks like a wonderful day — probably my pick of the next five — because of the low humidity and nearly wall-to-wall sunshine. Traffic will likely be quite heavy as folks want to get in their last hurrah this weekend.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s inland Friday afternoon. (WeatherBell)

Temperatures will be slowly decreasing throughout the weekend with readings only approaching 80 on Saturday, but with plenty of sunshine.

On Sunday, there will be a blend of clouds and sun and readings will stay in the 70s. That humidity you’ll notice Thursday and Friday will have been pushed out to sea for the actual weekend.

Monday looks like a day where temperatures will be in the 70s. There will be a blend of clouds and sunshine and I can’t rule out a quick shower, although right now it doesn’t look like anything beyond that and most of you will miss it.

Water temperatures continue to run in the 60s. If you are heading to the beach over the next few days, it will feel coolest Sunday and Monday with lower dew points. The chill will be really evident when you come out of the water.

Ocean temperatures are still running in the mid to upper 60s. (NOAA)

Although meteorological summer ends this weekend, the warm weather won’t just shut off with some switch. There still will be September beach time and I wouldn’t take the air conditioner out just yet.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.