Federal appeals court overturns Everett man’s conviction on conspiring to support ISIS

Wright, who lived with his mother in Everett, plotted the death of blogger Pamela Geller, a controversial critic of Islam, with his uncle, Usaamah Rahim, and a third man, Nicholas Rovinski of Warwick, R.I. In June 2015, Rahim, 26, was fatally shot by authorities in a Roslindale parking lot after he advanced on them with a machete. Wright was arrested later that day.

Wright was convicted of five charges in US District Court in 2017 — conspiring to support a terrorist organization, conspiring to commit acts of terrorism beyond national boundaries, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

A federal appeals court Wednesday overturned David Daoud Wright’s conviction on a charge of conspiring to kill Americans on behalf of ISIS in an investigation that also included the fatal police shooting of Wright’s uncle as he prepared to attack Boston police.

Wright, who took the stand in his own defense and said he was only role-playing because he was obese and had no social life, was sentenced to 28 years behind bars and lifetime parole once released. Wright, 30, is currently housed in a federal minimum-security prison in Indiana.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld four of the convictions but ruled that his conviction for conspiring to support a terrorist organization must fall because US District Court Judge William G. Young made a mistake in outlining the meaning of the law to jurors.

The appellate court said the error meant that jurors wrongly convicted Wright of a crime where the evidence was not as “overwhelming” as the law required, creating a constitutional flaw in his trial that can only be corrected by dismissing the conviction.

“We conclude that a rational jury could have found from this evidence that Wright could have been simply ‘role-playing’ with respect to following ISIS’s direction,’’ Justice David J. Barron wrote for the court.

The “constitutional error in the instruction [was not] . . . harmless beyond a reasonable doubt, because the evidence . . . fails to show that there was ‘overwhelming’ evidence that Wright had conspired to kill Geller and others “at the direction of” ISIS, Barron wrote.

The court overturned his conviction and sent the case back to the district court for further action.

Wright, however, lost on his challenges to the four other convictions.

“We affirm Wright’s convictions on Counts Two through Five,’’ the court concluded.

