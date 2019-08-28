Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lawrence
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in Lawrence on Wednesday, officials said.
Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to a blaze at 274 Haverhill St. in a 2.5-to-three-story family home, said Bob Wilson, Lawrence deputy fire chief.
The fire was challenging because of its close proximity to homes next to the building on fire, Wilson said.
No further information was immediately available.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.