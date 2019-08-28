Five people hospitalized after three-car crash in Osterville

Emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash in Osterville late Tuesday that resulted in five people being taken to the hospital.

According to a statement from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills emergency services department were called to a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 28 and Old East Osterville Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Seven people were involved in the incident, and although none were trapped in their vehicles, five were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non life threatening-injuries, according to officials. Two refused treatment following the crash.