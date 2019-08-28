N.H. Gov. Sununu says DMV processing backlogs there were ‘completely different’ from Mass. problems

The problems appeared similar to those Massachusetts found after the late June crash in Randolph, N.H. that left seven people dead and involved a Massachusetts driver.

DMV Director Elizabeth Bielecki said the state had a backlog in processing alerts from other states about New Hampshire drivers committing violations in those states, as well as in notifying other states when their drivers committed violations in New Hampshire.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say they have moved to clean up backlogs and tighten up processes at the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles in the wake of flaws highlighted by a horrific fatal crash in June and the resulting uproar in Massachusetts.

But Governor Chris Sununu said Massachusetts was a “massive systematic failure ... That is a real crisis there.” He said New Hampshire was in “a completely different situation.”

He said the backlogs were “constantly being addressed” but the process of addressing them had been accelerated.

The backlogs were expected to be addressed by a new computer system, he also said.

“I think the idea was that as things become more and more automated, the backlogs would ultimately be taken care of,” he said. “This just gave us the impetus to say ... let’s make sure we do it today.”

Bielecki said reviews of the backlogs resulted in more than 900 New Hampshire residents receiving a suspension notice because of violations committed out of state. She also said 13,912 notices had been sent to other states, including 6,437 reporting suspension of those other states’ drivers in Massachusetts.

Another 1,508 suspension notices were sent to New Hampshire residents due to state court defaults, while 1,433 notices were sent to non-residents, she said.

A report on the review released by state officials said that any future backlog could be prevented by “converting all manual processes to electronic, which will improve efficiency, public safety, and customer service.”

“Until all manual processes are converted electronically, the DMV will rely on trained staff to assess and reassess the quantity of work, and timeliness for processing transactions. The DMV will offer employees overtime if needed in order to prevent any future backlog and will manage these costs within their budget. The working men and women of the New Hampshire DMV stand committed and ready to ensuring public safety,” the report said.

New Hampshire officials launched a review after a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in June in Randolph, N.H.

A pickup truck collided with the motorcyclists on June 21. The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. Officials say Zhukovskyy’s Massachusetts license should have been suspended because of a drunken driving arrest in another state.

The case sparked a major scandal in the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles over the agency’s mishandling of alerts from other states of violations by drivers with Massachusetts licenses. Former registrar Erin Deveney has stepped down and another official, Thomas Bowes, has been fired.

More than 2,400 Massachusetts drivers’ licenses were suspended for violations committed in other states that the agency had overlooked. Massachusetts also was not notifying other states of violations committed by their drivers in Massachusetts.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.