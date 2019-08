Here are the Boston streets that will be closed off during move-in weekend

(If you’re wondering where renters take shelter between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, well, join the collective club: It’s been a head-scratcher for those involved for eons.)

Move-in weekend kicks off in full force soon, with Aug. 31 (when most renters need to vacate) falling on Saturday, and Sept. 1 (when most renters can officially move in) falling on Sunday.

The freshmen might have already moved into the dorms , but soon the upperclassmen — and other Boston renters — will be moving into their new apartments.

Coupled with the fact that the weather is supposed to be dry and in the 70s this weekend, and the “Straight Parade Pride” hitting the center of the city Saturday at noon, traffic could be a downright nightmare.

Here’s a look at what streets will be closed or have restrictions during move-in weekend, according to the city.

Boston University/Allston

Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2

• “No Left Turn” and “Do Not Enter” signs at Ashford Street at Chester Street requiring vehicles exiting Chester Street to turn right toward Malvern Street

• “No Left Turn” and “Do Not Enter” signs at Pratt Street at Wadsworth Sreet. blocking access to Pratt Street toward Linden Street, and requiring vehicles travelling Pratt Street from Ashford Street to turn right onto Wadsworth Street

• “No Left Turn” and “Do Not Enter” signs at Chester Street at Ashford Street requiring vehicles exiting Chester Street to turn right on Ashford Street toward Malvern Street

• “No Right Turn” sign at Sawyer Terrace at Ashford St.reet requiring vehicles exiting Sawyer Terrace onto Ashford Street to turn left toward Malvern Street

• “No Right Turn” sign at Ashford Terrace at Ashford St. requiring vehicles on Ashford Terrace to turn left toward Malvern Street

• “No Right Turn” sign at Hartley Terrace.at Ashford Street requiring vehicles to continue straight to Malvern Street

• No Right Turn” signs at Pratt Sreet at Ashford Street requiring vehicles exiting Pratt Street at Ashford Street to turn left on Ashford Street toward Malvern Street

Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1

“Tow Zone No Stopping Aug 31 – Sept 1 8AM to 8PM”

• Pratt Street, even side, from Linden Street to Ashford Street

• Ashford Street, even side, from Linden Street to Malvern Street

• Gardner Street, even side, from Linden Street to Malvern Street

• Linden Street, even side, from Gardner Street to Pratt Street

• Brighton Avenue, even side, from Linden Street to Reedsdale Street

• Highgate Street, even side, from Cambridge Street to Farrington Street

• Farrington Street, even side, from #14 Farrington Street to Highgate Street

• Cambridge Street, even side, from #424 Cambridge Street to Linden Street

• Wadsworth Street, even side, from Pratt Street to Hartley Terrace

Monday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Sept. 2

“Tow Zone No Stopping 8AM to 6PM”

• Babcock Street, even side, from Gaffney Street to Commonwealth Avenue.; and odd side, from Gardner Street to the dead end

• Alcorn Street, west side, from Ashford Street to Gardner Street

• Ashford Street, even side, from Alcorn Street to Babcock Street

• Beacon Street, even side, in front of 512 Beacon Street and in front of 610 Beacon Street

• Bay State Road, even side, in front of 30 Bay State Road and 140 Bay State Road; odd side, in front of 91 Bay State Road

• Commonwealth Avenue, even side, in front of 722 Commonwealth ; and odd side, in front of 575 Commonwealth Avenue

• Gardner Street, both sides, from Alcorn Street to Babcock Street Park Drive; and even side, from Buswell Street to Public Alley #920

Northeastern University/Back Bay, Fenway, and South End areas

Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, September 2

“Tow Zone No Parking August 30 - Sept 2”

• Forsyth Street, both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street

• Hemenway Street, odd side, from Forsyth Way to Westland Avenue

• Opera Place, both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Saint Stephen Street

• Saint Stephen Street, both sides, from Opera Place to Gainsborough Street

Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2

“Tow Zone No Parking August 31 - September 2, 7AM to 5PM”

• Columbus Avenue, both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Melnea Cass Boulevard

• Tremont Street, odd side, from Benton Street to Coventry Street

“Tow Zone No Parking August 31 - September 2”

• Coventry Street Both sides, from Tremont to Columbus Avenue

Mission Hill

Sunday, September 1: “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday 9AM to 6PM”

• Alleghany Street, even side, from Parker Street heading westerly to the end

• Bickford Avenue, odd side, from Parker Street to Heath Street

• Bucknam Street, odd side, from Lawn Street to Fisher Avenue

• Burney Street, odd side, from Tremont Street to Delle Avenue

• Calumet Street, both sides, from Darling Street to Hillside Street

• Carmel Street, odd side, from Tremont Street to Delle Avenue

• Cherokee Street, even side, from Pontiac Street to Hillside Street

• Copenger Street, odd side, from Parker Hill Avenue to the end

• Darling Street, even side, from Calumet Street to Hillside Street

• Delle Avenue, odd side, from Parker Street to Carmel Street

• Eldora Street, even side, from Sunset Street to Hillside Street

• Estey Street, odd side, from Lawn Street to Fisher Avenue

• Fisher Avenue, odd side, from Parker Street to Parker Hill Avenue

• Frawley Street, odd side, from Huntington Avenue to Hillside Street

• Gore Street, odd side, from Terrace Street to Parker Street

• Harleston Street, odd side, from Calumet Street to Parker Hill Avenue

• Hillside Street, odd side, from Parker Hill Avenue to Parker Street

• Iroquois Street, odd side, from Sachem Street to Calumet Street

• Judge Street, odd side, from Parker Hill Avenue to Iroquis Street

• Lawn Street, odd side, from Estrey Street to Bucknam Street

• Mission Street, odd side, from Stockwell Street to Huntington Avenue

• Oswald Street, odd side, from Calumet Street to Hillside Street

• Oscar Street, odd side, from Terrace Street to Parker Street

• Parker Street, odd side, from Tremont Street to Fisher Avenue

• Parker Hill Avenue, odd side, from Huntington Avenue to Hillside Street

• Parker Hill Terrace, odd side, from Parker Hill Street to the end

• Pequot Street, odd side, from Wait Street to Calumet Street

• Pontiac Street, odd side, from Tremont Street to Hillside Street

• Sachem Street, odd side, from Hillside Street to Calumet Street

• Saint Alphonsus Street, both sides, from Alleghany Street to Calumet Street

• Sewall Street, odd side, from Tremont to Delle Avenue

• South Whitney Street, odd side, from Tremont Street to the end

• Stockwell Street, odd side, from Wait Street to Frawley Street

• Sunset Street, even side, from Parker Hill Avenue to Hillside Street

• Torpie Street, odd side, from Tremont Street to the end

• Wait Street, odd side, from Huntington Avenue to Hillside Street

• Wensley Street, odd side, from Bucknam Street to Heath Street