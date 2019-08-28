Man accused of murdering former girlfriend wins legal victory in Supreme Judicial Court

“We do not view this translation as a minor variation in interpretation, but, rather, as a deficiency that wholly interfered with the full, accurate, and effective recitation of the defendant’s Miranda rights,’’ Justice Barbara A. Lenk wrote for the court.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled that the Springfield police officer who verbally delivered the Miranda warnings to Pedro Vasquez in 2015 was imprecise, and that the defendant’s physical reaction just as nodding his head were not proof he fully understood his rights.

A man accused of murdering his former girlfriend by shooting her in the head won a key legal victory in the state’s highest court Wednesday where the justices threw out incriminating evidence because police did not give proper Miranda warnings in Spanish.

Vasquez allegedly gave police his cellphone number after the Miranda warnings. The SJC barred Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office from using any data gleaned from his phone, including GPS locating data that might have corroborated where Vasquez was during the homicide.

Vasquez is charged with murdering his former girlfriend, Yahaira Hernandez, Jan. 5, 2015, in her own SUV by shooting her once in the head. A lower court judge described the relationship between the two as “volatile.”

He was questioned by Springfield police shortly after Hernandez’s body was found in the SUV and denied playing a role in Hernandez’s death, according to the SJC. He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and other charges.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack on Hernandez, Springfield police canvassed the neighborhood and discovered a home surveillance camera that captured the shooting in both audio and video forms.

Police asked three of Hernandez’s relatives to identify the man based on his voice and on the video images. Police played the audio first without any video, and then played the video during a second meeting with the relatives.

All three identified Vasquez as the person who can be heard arguing with Hernandez just before she is shot and as the person they see running away from the SUV after the murder, even though the quality of the video was poor.

Vasquez’s defense argued the identifications by Hernandez’s relatives should be thrown out because their familial ties to the victim made them biased and unreliable. But the SJC said in its ruling Wednesday that prosecutors can rely on that information during Vasquez’s trial.

“The three witnesses each immediately identified the defendant based on specifics such as his height, weight, and articles of clothing, and the way in which he moved,” Lenk wrote for the court. “Their preconceived suspicions should not otherwise preclude them from being able to make a visual identification.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.