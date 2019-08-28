Man, 68, dies from injuries after hit-and-run in Somerville

A 68-year-old homeless man was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of a major Somerville road early Sunday, and now State Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the driver who fled the scene.

The victim was identified as Kevin Demont, who State Police described as homeless.

According to State Police, the crash took place around 3 a.m. Sunday while Demont was in the crosswalk near the intersection of Shore Drive and Mystic Avenue, which is also Route 38. The area is near an Interstate 93 overpass in Somerville.