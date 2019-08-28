Maps: When and where today’s storms are projected to hit

So when will the rainstorms start? How bad will they be? What are forecasters projecting?

A flash flood watch was issued Wednesday morning for much of Eastern and Central Massachusetts, as storms are expected to hit the region later in the day.

According to National Weather Service radar and forecasts, the storms are expected to move in Wednesday afternoon, and the evening commute could be affected. “Avoid flooded roadways and plan on extra travel time,” officials warned.

[Radar loop] Showers and embedded t-storms south of the coast will overspread eastern New Eng this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is likely with localized amounts up to 2 inches, focused across eastern MA and RI. More heavy rain tonight. pic.twitter.com/9mqKPa9hVL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 28, 2019

“Bands of showers with torrential rainfall will overspread the area this afternoon and continue through tonight,” forecasters wrote.

Earlier in the day, forecasters predicted that the storms would move in to the Boston area around 3 or 4 p.m.

[620 AM] Here's a look at the approximate timing of locally heavy rainfall this afternoon into the overnight hours. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central/eastern MA and RI starting at 1 PM. pic.twitter.com/sdqGSL0phK — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, meteorologist Dave Epstein predicted the storm will hit in the early afternoon.

The flash flood watch is in effect for all of Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Worcester area, through late Wednesday night.

Flash Flood Watch continues for #RI & central/eastern #MA through tonight. Bands of rainfall of 2-4", locally as much as 5" in a few spots. Some areas will see less.



* Urban areas may see significant flooding

* Small streams may flood



Safety info: https://t.co/BL3tlWmvV4 pic.twitter.com/RyTg52StJ0 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 28, 2019

NWS forecasters noted that rainfall will vary from location to location, but the heaviest rain is expected to hit Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts — which means those areas hold the greatest risk for localized flash flooding.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

Forecasters also said that Eastern Massachusetts is expected to see the most precipitation totals.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

According to WBZ’s Terry Eliasen, the amount of rain could total more than 2.5 inches in eastern parts of the state, including in Boston.

Some heavy rain today, potential for a few inches in spots and localized street flooding, especially in eastern MA pic.twitter.com/neKnYXEnez — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher noted that some areas could get more than 3 inches.

Tropical downpours heading in will produce a good soaking for much of the Boston area. Some localized 3"+ amounts possible. Small footprint but where it rains it'll pour. pic.twitter.com/Kg3Wjs8yZL — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 28, 2019

As far as temperatures go, the Boston area is expected to reach around 75 degrees before dipping when the storms arrive, according to Boston 25’s Shiri Spear.

Highs will peak in the mid-upper 70s around lunchtime then drop as rain moves in this afternoon. #mawx #boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SexrmyDjTl — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) August 28, 2019

The rain is part of the Tropical Storm Erin system, which is passing offshore this week, according to NWS forecasters.

“The expected impact to southern New England remains the same: locally heavy rainfall with potential for some urban flooding late Wednesday/Wednesday night,” forecasters wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.