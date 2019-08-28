fb-pixel

Maps: When and where today’s storms are projected to hit

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated August 28, 2019, 13 minutes ago
(National Weather Service via Twitter)

A flash flood watch was issued Wednesday morning for much of Eastern and Central Massachusetts, as storms are expected to hit the region later in the day.

So when will the rainstorms start? How bad will they be? What are forecasters projecting?

Related: The latest from Boston meteorologists on today’s severe weather

According to National Weather Service radar and forecasts, the storms are expected to move in Wednesday afternoon, and the evening commute could be affected. “Avoid flooded roadways and plan on extra travel time,” officials warned.

“Bands of showers with torrential rainfall will overspread the area this afternoon and continue through tonight,” forecasters wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, forecasters predicted that the storms would move in to the Boston area around 3 or 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Dave Epstein predicted the storm will hit in the early afternoon.

The flash flood watch is in effect for all of Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Worcester area, through late Wednesday night.

NWS forecasters noted that rainfall will vary from location to location, but the heaviest rain is expected to hit Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts — which means those areas hold the greatest risk for localized flash flooding.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

Forecasters also said that Eastern Massachusetts is expected to see the most precipitation totals.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)

According to WBZ’s Terry Eliasen, the amount of rain could total more than 2.5 inches in eastern parts of the state, including in Boston.

Meanwhile, WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher noted that some areas could get more than 3 inches.

As far as temperatures go, the Boston area is expected to reach around 75 degrees before dipping when the storms arrive, according to Boston 25’s Shiri Spear.

The rain is part of the Tropical Storm Erin system, which is passing offshore this week, according to NWS forecasters.

Advertisement

“The expected impact to southern New England remains the same: locally heavy rainfall with potential for some urban flooding late Wednesday/Wednesday night,” forecasters wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

(National Weather Service via Twitter)