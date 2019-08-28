Mass. medical board suspends license of NY doctor arrested on weapons charges

The board suspended Bonanno’s license after finding that he “ . . . poses an immediate and serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare . . .” the statement said.

The state Board of Registration in Medicine took the action against Dr. Matthew J. Bonanno, at an emergency meeting on Tuesday, state health officials said in a statement.

A New York plastic surgeon who was arrested on illegal weapons charges, including assault rifles and military-style knives, has had his license to practice medicine in Massachusetts suspended, officials said.

Bonanno, 47, received his license to practice medicine in Massachusetts in March. He has seven days to appeal the suspension, the statement said.

He was arrested Aug. 12 at Growler’s Beer Bistro in Tuckahoe, N. Y., following an investigation into a report that Bonanno had made threats against his estranged wife, a Tuckahoe resident, and her family, police said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The police were contacted by someone who heard the threats and believed (Bonanno) to be armed,” police said.

Officers responded to the restaurant where they found Bonanno in possession of a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun, and he was taken into custody without incident, the statement said.

A search of Bonanno’s vehicle turned up other illegal weapons and defense paraphernalia, including eight guns, a stun gun, body armor, military-style knives, face masks, loaded high-capacity magazines, and over 1,600 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Officers later found three additional unlicensed handguns at his residence in Mount Pleasant and ‘another large cache’ of weapons at his residence in Long Island, the statement said.

Bonanno was arraigned on multiple weapon charges at Tuckahoe Village Court on August 20. The investigation is ongoing, the police said in the statement.

