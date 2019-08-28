State police arrest Revere man who allegedly struck woman, 80, walking in street

Massachusetts State Police arrested a man who drove a vehicle that struck and injured an 80-year-old woman in Revere Wednesday morning, police said.

State Police arrested Jaaziel Goncalves, of Revere, 61, around 6 a.m. after his vehicle hit the woman, State Police said in a statement.

“An 80-year-old Revere woman suffered potentially serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle as she walked on Revere Beach Boulevard,” the statement said.