Mattapan man identified as victim of Saturday shooting in Dorchester

Police have identified a man who died after being shot in Dorchester Saturday as 24-year-old Jared Brown.

Brown, a Mattapan resident, was shot near 91 Westview St. about 3:40 a.m., police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Three other men were also injured the same night in three separate Dorchester shootings, all of which proceeded the annual Caribbean Carnival Parade.