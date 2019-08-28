Mattapan man identified as victim of Saturday shooting in Dorchester
Police have identified a man who died after being shot in Dorchester Saturday as 24-year-old Jared Brown.
Brown, a Mattapan resident, was shot near 91 Westview St. about 3:40 a.m., police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Three other men were also injured the same night in three separate Dorchester shootings, all of which proceeded the annual Caribbean Carnival Parade.
Police Commissioner William G. Gross said in a news conference that afternoon that the shooting did not appear to be random.
