MBTA commuter rail train breaks down in West Medford
An MBTA commuter rail train broke down outside a train station in West Medford Wednesday morning and had to be pushed by another train, officials said.
A Lowell Line train was stopped on High Street outside the West Medford MBTA station around 10:07 a.m., according to the MBTA and Justin Thompson, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services.
“Lowell train 316 (9:15 a.m. from Lowell) remains stopped at West Medford due to an issue with the main engine and is currently 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule. Crews are speaking with [the] mechanical help desk to resolve [the] issue,” the MBTA said in a tweet at 10:07 a.m.
The train was pushed into North Station by another train, the MBTA said in a tweet at 10:41 a.m.
“Lowell train 316 (9:15 a.m. from Lowell) is now being assisted into North Station by train 210 due to a main engine malfunction and is currently 40-50 minutes behind schedule,” the tweet said.
No injuries were reported, Thompson said.
“An inbound train had engine problems with the locomotive, which will be investigated to determine the cause. As a result, the next train approached, connected, and pushed the earlier train into North Station,” Tory Mazzola, Keolis’ public affairs director, said in a statement.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.