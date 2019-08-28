MBTA commuter rail train breaks down in West Medford

An MBTA commuter rail train broke down outside a train station in West Medford Wednesday morning and had to be pushed by another train, officials said.

A Lowell Line train was stopped on High Street outside the West Medford MBTA station around 10:07 a.m., according to the MBTA and Justin Thompson, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Services.

“Lowell train 316 (9:15 a.m. from Lowell) remains stopped at West Medford due to an issue with the main engine and is currently 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule. Crews are speaking with [the] mechanical help desk to resolve [the] issue,” the MBTA said in a tweet at 10:07 a.m.