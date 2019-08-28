Amtrak, MassDOT starting train service between Greenfield and New Haven

“The Valley Flyer will finally make it possible for those in the Knowledge Corridor to commute to places like New York City and back in the same day while bringing more travelers into Massachusetts,” US Representative Jim McGovern said in the statement.

The Valley Flyer train will make 12 stops every day between Greenfield and New Haven, with the option of transferring trains and continuing into New York City, Amtrak said in a statement. Service will end in fall 2021 unless Amtrak meets MassDOT’s goal of gaining 24,000 new riders each year.

Amtrak and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are launching a train service Friday between Greenfield and New Haven, Amtrak said.

The train will travel along the Connecticut River with stops in Springfield, Holyoke, Northampton, Hartford, and other places, Amtrak said.

“This new transportation option will be an economic boost to the region, a convenient travel option, and a step toward reaching our greenhouse gas reductions goals,” Stephanie Pollack, MassDOT’s secretary and CEO, said in the statement.

Amtrak’s Vermonter train, which travels between St. Albans in northern Vermont and Washington, D.C., already covers most of the Valley Flyer’s stops, according to Amtrak. The Vermonter is about 3 minutes faster than the Valley Flyer along the same route, but it travels in each direction only once per day.

The Valley Flyer will depart Greenfield at 5:45 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. on weekdays, according to Amtrak. The train will head back from New Haven to Greenfield at 7:35 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. every weekday. The journey is about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Weekend and holiday trains leave Greenfield once in the morning and evening, and once from New Haven in the evening, according to Amtrak.

Riders can buy tickets at an Amtrak kiosk or on the company’s website or app, Amtrak said. Travelers can also call Amtrak at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

