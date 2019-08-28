Prosecutors identify woman who died in Fall River Tuesday
Prosecutors released the name of the Taunton woman who died Tuesday morning in Fall River, and said her death was not being investigated as a homicide.
Stephanie Sisson, 42, whose last known address was in Taunton, was found severely injured on an outside walkway at Waterview Heights Condominiums at 4700 North Main St. in Fall River, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.
Police believe Sisson may have fallen through a window, the Globe reported.
Fall River police responded to the condominium complex at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday after several 911 calls, prosecutors said. Sisson was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Although police and prosecutors do not believe Sisson’s death was a homicide, prosecutors said they will continue to investigate the incident.
