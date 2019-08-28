Prosecutors identify woman who died in Fall River Tuesday

Prosecutors released the name of the Taunton woman who died Tuesday morning in Fall River, and said her death was not being investigated as a homicide.

Stephanie Sisson, 42, whose last known address was in Taunton, was found severely injured on an outside walkway at Waterview Heights Condominiums at 4700 North Main St. in Fall River, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Police believe Sisson may have fallen through a window, the Globe reported.