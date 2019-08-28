Seven collies are up for adoption in Mass. after rescue of 100 animals in Maine last month

The dogs were kept in overcrowded conditions at a home in Solon, Maine, and were rescued July 23 along with horses, cats, chickens, and 89 other dogs, the Globe reported. The more than 100 animals were distributed to 13 animal hospitals in and around Maine. The MSPCA transported seven collies to adoption centers in Cape Cod and Methuen on Thursday, the MSPCA said in a statement

When the dogs were rescued, they had heavily matted fur and urine scalding, meaning that urine had been allowed to sit on the dogs for an extended period, leading to irritation, Rob Halpin, a MSPCA spokesman, said.

“It’s really hard for dogs housed in this way to be properly socialized and enjoy the medical and daily care that we all expect for our animals,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA Angell, said in the statement. “We’ve been addressing some minor health concerns, but the dogs have really started to relax in our care and have signaled that they’re ready to be terrific companions.”

The dogs are all female and range in age from 1 to 10 years old. They are “Rough Collies,” meaning they have long hair and are characterized by their intelligence, poise, and friendliness, the MSPCA said.

When the dogs first arrived, they were kept in quarantine for 48 hours. It is the policy of the MSPCA that all domestic dogs need to be quarantined when they come from out of state, Halpin said.

Four are up for adoption at MSPCA Nevins Farm in Methuen, and the other three are up for adoption at MSPCA Cape Cod in Centerville. They will be groomed before being sent home with their new owners, the MSPCA said.

The MSPCA is encouraging those interested in adoption to stop by the adoption centers or e-mail methuenadoptions@mspca.org or capeadoptions@mspca.org.

