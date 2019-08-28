Marconi Beach in Wellfleet closes after shark sighting
Marconi Beach in Wellfleet was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon because of a shark sighting for the second day in a row, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
The Cape Cod National Seashore released a no-swimming order from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. after a shark was spotted, the conservancy’s Sharktivity app said.
This is the second day in a row Marconi Beach closed after a shark sighting. This closure is the 73rd since Aug. 1 on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a Globe tally.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
