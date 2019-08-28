Swampscott man arrested on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder

As the argument escalated, Flynn, who was intoxicated, struck the woman in the face with a broom, causing her lip to bleed. When the victim tried to call 911, Flynn broke her phone by throwing it against a chimney, police said.

The victim told police that she and 21-year-old Christian Flynn began arguing sometime between 4:30 and 5 a.m. at Flynn’s residence at 22 Ryan Place, according to Sergeant Jay Locke.

A Swampscott man was charged with kidnapping and attempted murder Saturday after he allegedly tried to suffocate a woman in his home, police said.

The woman attempted to escape several times, but Flynn grabbed her and closed the windows of the room to keep neighbors from hearing her screams, police said.

Advertisement

Flynn then began to suffocate the victim while repeatedly telling her he was going to kill her, Locke said.

The woman was eventually able to escape and ran into a nearby parking lot, according to police. Officers met the woman at North Shore Medical Center in Salem later that morning.

Police took Flynn into custody on a warrant at the MarketStreet Apple Store in Lynnfield around 9 p.m.

Flynn pleaded not guilty on Monday to the charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery, witness intimidation, and malicious destruction of property worth less than $1200. He was released Tuesday after a dangerousness hearing, during which he agreed to wear a GPS and honor a restraining order filed by the victim, according to the Lynn District Court clerk’s office.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.