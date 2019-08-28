Three $100,000 Mass Cash lottery tickets claimed five days before expiration

Three $100,000 Mass Cash lottery prizes were claimed Monday, five days before they were set to expire, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

All three prizes were claimed by GRT Nominee Trust. The trust, located in Peabody, was represented by trustee Martin Scafidi, the lottery said in a statement.

The tickets were part of a Mass Cash drawing from Aug. 31, 2018. Mash Cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing, the lottery said. Lottery winnings that expire are returned to the Commonwealth as a part of the lottery’s net profit.