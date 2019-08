Aug. 29, 1988: Boston Mayor Raymond L. Flynn spent three hours inside the heavily guarded Lenin Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, conferring with Solidarity leader Lech Walesa, who told Flynn that “our struggle will not end until Solidarity is recognized as the agent of the Polish people.’’ Walesa greeted Flynn as the “Lech Walesa of Boston politics’’ — a reference to an opponent’s jibe to Flynn during the 1983 mayoral race.