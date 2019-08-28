Two Dorchester men shot in Quincy; multiple shots fired

Police released a recording of a 911 call from a woman who sounded frantic on the phone. “There’s a shooting, I don’t know, everybody’s outside now,” the woman told the dispatcher. “My cousin got shot...send somebody please now!”

Officers responded to Rodman Street after receiving multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting at approximately 1:50 a.m., said Quincy Police Captain John Dougan.

Two Dorchester men were taken to the hospital after they were shot in Quincy early Wednesday morning, according to Quincy police.

Police found two men on a porch suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and there were multiple shell casings on the street. In addition to the two victims, eight other people were also there, Dougan said.

“It was a chaotic scene when officers arrived,” Dougan said in a telephone interview.

A 24-year-old man was shot in his left leg, and a 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment, he said.

The 40-year-old man was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning, Dougan said.

Police said it was not a random act of violence, as the victims appeared to be targeted.

“It’s definitely not random,” Dougan said.

As of 7:15 a.m. the shooting was under investigation and no arrests had been made.

