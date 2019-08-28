Vermont city councilmember pushes to disarm local police

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A city councilor in Burlington, Vermont, says the city should consider disarming its police force.

WCAX-TV reports that Perri Freeman says she’s researching law enforcement expectations and training. She says smaller countries similar in size to Vermont, like the U.K., Ireland and Iceland, function with unarmed police forces.

Burlington Police Officers Association President, Daniel Gilligan, says disarming officers is unrealistic. He says those countries have more restrictive gun laws, while the U.S. is ‘‘an armed nation.’’