Video shows dolphins jumping in Buzzards Bay
Massachusetts Environmental Police officers saw thousands of dolphins in Buzzards Bay Tuesday, Lieutenant Matthew Bass of the Environmental Police said.
Officers saw the bottlenose dolphins around 3:30 p.m. while out on patrol in Buzzards Bay. Bass said the amount could have numbered in the thousands.
“They looked perfectly happy jumping out of the water, tail slapping, pushing each other around,” Bass said.
The environmental police posted the videos on social media Tuesday.
“Officers met some out-of-towners today while on patrol in Buzzards Bay,” the posts on Twitter and Facebook said.
Bass said he often sees dolphins while on patrol, but not in Buzzards Bay.
“This one caught me by surprise,” he said.
