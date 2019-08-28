‘Live pee or die’: N.H. governor steps in to let woman keep her ‘PB4WEGO’ license plates

“Upon this being brought to my attention, I reached out to the Division of Motor Vehicles and strongly urged them to allow Wendy to keep the license plate she has had for the last 15 years,” Sununu said in a statement. “I recently left a message on her phone to share the good news that her plate will not be recalled.”

The governor stepped in on Wednesday to help out Wendy Auger, a Rochester mother who was asked by the Division of Motor Vehicles this month to turn in her vanity license plates, “ PB4WEGO ,” because they were in violation of the state’s codes.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu doesn’t just use his political powers to pardon bears .

It all started earlier this month, when the DMV sent a letter to Auger demanding that she turn in her plates because they’re not in conformance with the “NH Code of Administrative Rules.”

Officials specifically cited a section of the rules that ban plates from having any reference to “sexual or excretory acts or functions.”

“Please bring your PB4WEGO vanity plates and registration, along with this letter, to the nearest Division of Motor Vehicles Registration office,” the letter to Auger, dated Aug. 12, said. “You may select another vanity plate at no further cost or obtain regular passenger plates.”

But Auger didn’t want to hand over her treasured plates. And she saw the recall as a free speech issue. So she vowed to fight for her right to continue to display the cheeky phrase, one that she has owned for 15 years.

“Anybody who has seen it or comes across it — everybody smiles, gives a thumbs up, honks, takes pictures,” she said in a telephone interview. “There’s not one person who I can speak of who has ever been offended.”

The letters paraphrase a common saying familiar to both parents and children alike: “Pee before we go.”

Auger, a Massachusetts native and bartender, appealed the decision by letter, not long after receiving correspondence from motor vehicle officials.

As she waited for a reply this week, her story went viral.

“Holy moly,” she told the Globe. “There have been thousands and thousand of shares [of stories about it] and anything to do with it, it’s been positive. Not one person has been adverse to it. There’s usually the devil’s advocate out there, but not one person has been appalled or offended by the plate.”

At some point, the battle to keep the phrase on her vehicle must’ve landed on Sununu’s radar.

On Wednesday afternoon, not long after someone tipped her off that the governor of her state may reach out about helping her keep the plates, Auger received a voicemail to that effect — from Sununu himself.

“Woohoo!” Auger said in a follow-up message to the Globe, adding that the voicemail from the governor was “pretty cool.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.