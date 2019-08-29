Boston police probing death of man who may have been hurt on Huntington Avenue

Boston police investigating the death of a man in his 70s are asking for anyone who was in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue in Mission Hill between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday to contact them and share whatever they saw, heard, or recorded.

The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the emergency room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday after staffers reported that a patient had arrived with serious head trauma that was life-threatening.

He later died of his injuries.