Boston police probing death of man who may have been hurt on Huntington Avenue
Boston police investigating the death of a man in his 70s are asking for anyone who was in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue in Mission Hill between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday to contact them and share whatever they saw, heard, or recorded.
The man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the emergency room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday after staffers reported that a patient had arrived with serious head trauma that was life-threatening.
He later died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives, who are currently investigating, discovered that the man was near 868 Huntington Ave. during that time Tuesday. But they do not yet know how or when he was injured, or who is responsible for the injuries the man sustained.
Advertisement
“BPD Homicide Investigators are asking for the public’s help if they have information regarding the victim’s injuries,” police wrote on bpdnews.com.
Homicide can be reached at 617-343-4470 and anonymous tips can be made to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.