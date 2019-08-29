Classmate recalls Boston teen accused of plotting school shooting in North Carolina as ‘a little unhinged’ in high school

Steber slammed his fist down on his desk. “Obama’s trying to take our guns!” he said, according to one of his classmates.

Paul A. Steber was sitting in class at the Newman School in Boston one day last year when the classroom discussion turned to the topic of gun control.

Kyle McFatter, recalls the moment clearly because it was 2018, and President Barack Obama had been out of office for almost two years.

“That was the most notable memory I have of him,” said McFatter, 18. “He definitely at times felt a little unhinged....a little bit not as stable as you’d like to see.”

Steber was arrested Tuesday for allegedly keeping weapons in his dorm room at High Point University in North Carolina and plotting to “shoot up” the school.

Authorities said Steber bought two guns — a semi-automatic pistol and a double-barrel shotgun — last week, and that he’d been researching mass shootings for about nine months and had a “plan and timeline to kill people.” He was arraigned in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of possessing weapons on campus and one count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

North Carolina law criminalizes threats of mass violence, which allows authorities to hold him without a bond for 10 days while they evaluate him. His next court hearing, on Sept. 6, will be to determine conditions of release for that charge. He is also being held on $2 million bond for the firearm possession charges.

McFatter said he found out about Steber’s arrest when one of his friends texted him Steber’s booking photo. At first, McFatter couldn’t believe it. He thought the image might have been Photoshopped. But then reality sunk in.

McFatter said the news of his former classmate’s arrest was “somehow shocking and unsurprising at the same time.”

McFatter said he spent three years at the Newman School with Steber. They were both members of the class of 2019 and graduated together this past June. Founded in 1945, the private school is located on Marlborough Street in the Back Bay and enrolls about 250 students from Boston and the surrounding suburbs, as well as international students from countries outside of the United States.

McFatter and Steber were among the 60 students in the class of 2019, according to school officials.

“It’s a very small school,” said McFatter. “So I spent a lot of time around him.”

McFatter said Steber was an outgoing student who played soccer at one point and was involved in other school activities.

“He got along with people,” said McFatter. “He wasn’t alone a lot of the time.”

For the most part, Steber “didn’t seem out of the ordinary,” he said.

“It’s tough to describe him,” McFatter said. “He was fairly friendly to me. When the conversation was light, he was fine.”

But if a discussion turned to more serious topics, such as politics or guns, Steber went out of his way to make his political opinions known.

“He had very strong stances, that we should have guns, guns are good, and guns are important,” he said. “Those beliefs were upsetting to a lot of people in class. But he stood by them. He had very strong opinions if anybody opposed him.”

McFatter recalled that Steber would often use a laptop in class. Students sitting behind him saw him looking up hockey scores and information about firearms training. Steber also was interested in politics, and would look up election results and read about which states had more Republicans and Democrats serving in Congress, he said.

“He despised liberals,” said McFatter. “In some classes we’d have to steer the topic away from politics” just to avoid Steber going into a “downward spiral that would leave a lot of people upset.”

“He was vehemently pro gun,” said McFatter. “He did bring up the NRA a lot. One day he approached me and asked me what I thought of the NRA. I just nodded and gave a non-answer. He said, ‘I think they’re a great organization,’ and said he’d love to work for them.”

In the school yearbook, Steber was photographed wearing a white shirt and red tie. His yearbook entry included two quotations. The first one read: “whatever you do, do it in the most outstanding and exciting way possible!” The second quotation was “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” a phrase that President Ronald Reagan famously described as the “nine most terrifying words in the English language.”

McFatter said he hasn’t been in touch with Steber since they graduated high school earlier this year. The two classmates went their separate ways. McFatter enrolled at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Steber went down south to begin his freshman year High Point University. When he read media reports stating that Steber was determined not to be an outcast at college, McFatter said, “I can understand how he could feel like that.”

On Thursday the headmaster of the Newman School, J. Harry Lynch, sent a letter to parents of students informing them of the charges that Steber is facing.

In addition to “plotting mass violence against fellow students,” Lynch wrote, “it is also being reported that he was planning to kill his college roommate if his roommate was accepted, and not him, into a fraternity that both young men were attempting to join.”

Lynch said the news came as a “total shock” to school officials.

“The news that one of our former students is alleged to have threatened such violence is of course deeply disturbing,” he wrote, “It is important to me that you know that what is being reported comes as a total shock to us here at the School. Although it is generally our policy not to comment publicly about current and former students, I do want to reassure you that at no time did we have any information to suggest that he might choose a violent path.”

Lynch assured parents that the Newman School would be taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of students at the school.

“Over the next few days, I will be talking with faculty and staff to make sure that our reporting procedures – both internally and externally – are as tight as they can be and that we are continuing to err on the side of caution as we follow them. At the same time, we will also be evaluating how we can further encourage our students to let us know if they see or hear any conduct on campus that causes them concern so that we can follow up.”

