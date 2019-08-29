Lowell commuter rail service suspended after drill rig malfunction

Rich Raiche, Somerville’s director of infrastructure and asset management, said the rig experienced an “equipment failure” near the Broadway Bridge in Ball Square. The rig was being used for work related to the Green Line Extension project. No one was hurt in the incident, according to Raiche.

That agency said on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. that a crane was being brought in to stabilize and remove the rig.

The commuter rail’s Lowell line service was suspended Thursday afternoon between North Station and Anderson/Woburn stops because of a mechanical failure of a drill rig near the tracks, according to the MBTA.

The rig was working “at the site of a future abutment wall for the new Broadway Bridge” and experienced a mechanical failure, according to an MBTA statement. That agency described the rig as “immobile near the Commuter Rail tracks.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the MBTA will be setting up diversions in service,” the T said.

The MBTA advised riders to take the Orange Line from North Station to Wellington for shuttle bus service that will run express to Anderson/Woburn where they can then board commuter rail trains to Lowell. For those looking to head to West Medford from Boston, the T advised riders to take the Route 326 bus from Haymarket.

For those who have Winchester and Wedgemere as destinations, the agency said for riders to take the Orange Line to Wellington and then to board a Route 134 bus toward North Woburn.

Inbound riders can board buses at Anderson/Woburn. Those buses will run express to Wellington. There is also a bus shuttle that will “make all regularly scheduled stops between West Medford and Anderson/Woburn along the Lowell Line.”

According to the MBTA, busing “will remain in place while special equipment is dispatched to the area to ensure the drill remains stable until it is removed.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.