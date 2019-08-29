3 free things to do in Boston this Labor Day weekend

Here’s a look at three free things to do in the city, if you’re so inclined.

But fear not: With the weather expected to be mostly dry and in the 70s and 80s, there are still plenty of ways to keep out of the house and occupied this weekend.

Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, and while many plan to take a trip to Cape Cod for a last-gasp summer escape, some of us are stuck in Boston this weekend.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Fireworks over Boston Harbor

The seventh annual “Illuminate the Harbor” fireworks celebration will take place Friday at 8:30 p.m., with live music from Berklee College of Music band Them Fantasies starting at 7 p.m. at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End.

The fireworks can be seen anywhere on the waterfront, organizers say, but suggested public viewing locations include Christopher Columbus Park, Piers Park in East Boston, and Fan Pier in the Seaport.

The fireworks are expected to last 15 to 20 minutes.

Friday, Aug. 30: Free screening of “Captain America”

For those hoping to get their daily dose of Sudbury native Chris Evans, “Captain America: The First Avenger” will be screened for free at dusk as part of the Boston Harbor Hotel’s 21st annual Summer in the City entertainment series.

“A lot of our movies this year are geared toward families,” a hotel manager told NBC 10 earlier this year. “We see all kinds of people here — we see quite a number of tourists coming, some hotel guests, but we have a lot of locals.”

Monday, Sept. 2: Free admission to ICA

The weather could potentially turn rainy on Monday, so it seems fitting that the Institute of Contemporary Arts museum in the Seaport is offering free admission.

“In honor of Labor Day the ICA is offering FREE admission for all on Monday, September 2,” the museum states on its website.

Admission is usually $15 for an adult, so take advantage while you can if you’re off school or work on Monday.