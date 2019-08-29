Heavy rains added to wet year for Massachusetts

[6AM Rainfall Totals] Here's a look at who got the most rainfall yesterday and overnight. Many locations received 1-3 inches with several spots getting more than 3 inches of rain. These totals will be increased for the Cape and islands by mid morning as rain continues 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/SjPGsDn8wz

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, most of Massachusetts had received 1 to 3 inches of rain, and some areas got more than 3 inches from the storm, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Massachusetts’ wet year continued Wednesday night when torrential rains slammed the southeastern part of the state along with heavy rain in other areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall was caused by moisture from Tropical Storm Erin in the Atlantic Ocean, said Frank Nocera, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The clear skies experienced Thursday are expected to last until Sunday, when the morning sun will fade behind clouds.

Advertisement

Monday will be a day of transition, leading into warmer and more humid weather early next week, Nocera said.

The worst of the storm hit Southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday night, Kim Buttrick, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said. Boston got 0.95 inches from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, while Worcester got 1.57 inches.

Above the Rhode Island border, near Uxbridge and Milford, there was up to 3.12 inches of rainfall. In New Bedford, there was 2.43 inches, and Plymouth saw 2.55 inches.

“The heaviest occurred in the Upper Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts like Bristol, Plymouth County, even portions of Middlesex, Norfolk, and Worcester County,” Buttrick said. “There were also heavy reports in Rhode Island.”

Since Jan. 1, Boston has received 34.03 inches of rain, 5.7 more than the average 28.33 inches. Last year at this time, Boston had received 32.44 inches, according to data collected by the National Weather Service.

“It makes it an above-normal year, but you can have a dry month, say, in September that will balance it out,” Buttrick said.

The almost half-foot surplus of water is a good thing for Massachusetts’ water supply, Buttrick said.

“If you have a surplus of water, that helps with the water table, it helps with the reservoir, with the water supply,” she said. “It’s always better to have an extra supply there than a deficit.”

Advertisement

So far this month, Boston has received 3.18 inches of rain, just slightly more than the August average, according to data collected by the National Weather Service. The biggest day of rainfall in August so far was Aug. 7 with 1.9 inches of rain. In August 2018, Boston saw a wet month with 4.65 inches of rain.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.