Here’s something to think about with your glass of Burgundy: The grapes are ripening early because of climate change

Since 1988, the grapes have been picked 13 days earlier on average than they were in the previous six centuries, researchers said. Their results were published in the European Geosciences Union journal Climate of the Past .

A new analysis of the dates of the grape harvest over the past 664 years in the Burgundy region in eastern France confirms a warming trend in recent decades, researchers said.

In vino veritas. “In wine, there is truth,” the saying goes. Now researchers say that French wine grapes may have some truths to impart about climate change.

“We did not anticipate that the accelerated warming trend since the mid-1980s would stand out so clearly in the series,” Christian Pfister, a professor at the Oeschger Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of Bern, Switzerland, said in a statement. He conducted the study with other scientists and historians in Switzerland, France, and Germany.

Thomas Labbé, a researcher at the universities of Burgundy and Leipzig and lead author of the study, researched the dates of the grape harvest in Beaune — the wine capital of Burgundy — from 1354 to 2018.

He used sources such as wage payments made to grape pickers, Beaune city council records, and newspaper reports. The analysis also used temperature records from Paris covering the past 360 years and tree-ring data.

“The record is clearly divided in two parts,” Labbé said in the statement. Until 1987, wine grapes were typically picked on Sept. 28 on average. But since 1988, they’ve been picked on Sept. 15 on average. The analysis also showed that very hot and dry years, which mean earlier harvests, uncommon in the past, have become the norm in the past 30 years.

The paper said, “The 664-year-long Beaune [grape harvest date] series demonstrates that outstanding hot and dry years in the past were outliers, while they have become the norm since the transition to rapid warming in 1988.”

Pfister said in the statement, “The transition to a rapid global warming period after 1988 stands out very clearly. The exceptional character of the last 30 years becomes apparent to everybody.”

“We hope people start to realistically consider the climate situation in which the planet is at present,” he concluded.