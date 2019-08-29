EEE risk raised to ‘critical’ in several Mass. communities

The horses were from Holliston, Medfield, Brookfield, and Granby, bringing the total number of EEE horse cases in the state to seven this year, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said in a statement Thursday .

Four human cases of EEE have been confirmed so far in Massachusetts this year, and a Fairhaven woman has died .

State officials have raised the risk for EEE in several communities to “critical” — the highest warning level — after confirming four new cases in horses, at least one of which has died.

A statement from the town of Medfield said the horse there had died.

As a result, the risk level in Holliston, Medfield, Brookfield and Granby has been raised to critical. Meanwhile, several communities have had their risk level raised to high, including Belchertown, Brimfield, Chicopee, East Brookfield, Ludlow, Medway, Millis, North Brookfield, Sherborn, South Hadley, Sturbridge, Walpole, and West Brookfield.

Communities that had previously been deemed at “critical” risk included areas near New Hampshire like Methuen; areas west of Boston like Hopkinton, Grafton, Upton, and Uxbridge; and areas south of the city, including Easton, Middleborough, Carver, and Wareham.

The EEE virus has been found in 366 mosquito samples this year — many from species capable of spreading the virus to people.

Symptoms of EEE tend to show three to 10 days after being bitten, and include fever, stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy, according to state health officials. The disease can lead to swelling of the brain and neurological damage.

There is no treatment for the disease, and few recover completely. About half who contracted EEE died from the infection, while survivors are often permanently disabled, state health officials said.

Residents can take precautions by using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves, avoiding the outdoors from around dawn and dusk during peak mosquito season, repairing damaged window and door screens, and removing standing water from the areas around their home.

“As we head into the Labor Day weekend and the month of September people should not forget to bring and use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent for any outdoor activities,” said Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner, in Thursday’s statement. “The peak time for transmission of mosquito-borne illness extends through September here in Massachusetts.”

