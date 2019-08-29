How to make friends in New Hampshire: A guide for would-be presidents

■ Learn the difference between New Hampshire and Vermont. From the Granite State perspective, New Hampshire is the right-side-up triangle. Vermont is upside-down. White Mountains versus Green Mountains. Dartmouth and UNH versus Middlebury and UVM. Tax-free shopping versus . . . not.

Note to would-be presidents: There are more effective ways to impress and flatter New Hampshire voters, whose first-in-the-nation support you desperately need. Some unsolicited ideas for those campaigning up north:

Standing in Keene, N.H., last week , former vice president Joe Biden remarked on the natural beauty of . . . Vermont. The week before, President Trump called New Hampshire “central casting for the closing of factories” — before his election, that is. And days before that, Representative Seth Moulton, still in the presidential race at that point, panned New Hampshire’s Interstate 93 widening project.

■ Learn to speak like a local. Concord, the state capital, is pronounced CON-quered. Berlin, New Hampshire’s northernmost city, is BER-lin, unlike the one in Germany. It’s located in Coos (CO-ahss) County — please don’t call it Kooz. The lovely Piscataqua River separating Portsmouth from Maine is pronounced P’SKA-da-qua.

■ The top of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, would be an excellent backdrop for a campaign speech on climate change. You can get there by car, by cog railway, or by foot. Just don’t get lost on the way up and expect the Fish & Game Department to rescue you. Voters don’t look kindly on that sort of mishap.

■ The Red Arrow Diner in Manchester is great — but if you really want to impress, schmooze with the breakfast crowd at Polly’s Pancake Parlor up in Sugar Hill. Ask for New Hampshire maple syrup — not that other kind.

■ If you’re a long-shot Democrat, make a campaign stop at Robie’s Country Store in Hooksett. That’s the spot where Jimmy Carter introduced himself back in 1975, only to hear the proprietor, Lloyd Robie, reply, “Jimmy who?” Mortifying in the moment, perhaps, but Jimmy Who eventually ran a classic New Hampshire grass-roots campaign and landed in the White House. Not a bad role model.

■ Are you a candidate whose campaign is facing an existential crisis? Rally your troops in Dover for a bit of good luck. That’s the city where Bill Clinton, facing accusations of womanizing and draft-dodging, made the most important speech of his 1992 campaign. “I’ll never forget who gave me a second chance,” he told New Hampshire Democrats, “and I’ll be there for you till the last dog dies.” Shortly afterward, Clinton declared himself the Comeback Kid and went on to win the White House.

■ Other can’t-miss backdrops abound. In 2008, when the grueling Democratic primary was finally over, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton appeared together, arm-in-arm, in Unity, N.H. — get it? Other inspirational spots to consider: Freedom. Lincoln. Jefferson. (And one to perhaps avoid: Dummer.)

■ Beware hokey stunts. In the 2000 campaign, longshot Republican Gary Bauer gamely participated in a pancake-flipping contest. What do people remember about that potentially charming moment? He fell off the stage. And eventually, off the ballot.

■ While we’re at it, beware the perils of a little crying. When Edmund Muskie teared up in Manchester in 1972 (allegedly teared up — it might have been snow melting on his face), it was the beginning of the end of his campaign. But by 2008, the world had seemingly changed. When Hillary Clinton was moved to tears in Portsmouth that year, she generated sympathy from voters — and went on to beat Barack Obama in the state.

■ Choose your New Hampshire friends carefully. Those working hard for your election might just be imagining an ambassadorship in your administration — or more. Dwight Eisenhower chose New Hampshire Governor Sherman Adams to be his chief of staff. George H.W. Bush picked New Hampshire Governor John H. Sununu for the same gig. Both ended up resigning under fire.

Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com.