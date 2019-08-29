Labor Day traffic: What you need to know to plan your trip

Here’s what you need to know if you are traveling for the holiday:

Traffic around the Boston area is notoriously bad, even on a good day. Add in a holiday weekend and the annual moving nightmare that is Sept. 1, and you’ve got the potential for a long, slow road trip this weekend.

Lots of travelers are still heading to the beach this late in the season, according to AAA, which warned traffic would be exacerbated by a clear weather forecast. The auto association says the Cape and Islands top the list of travel destinations for Mass. residents hitting the road over the holiday weekend. For those heading out of state, Maine topped the list, followed by New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. The navigation app Waze also predicts heavy beach traffic, reporting a 268 percent spike in navigations to beaches around Labor Day in 2018.

In an effort to ease some of the congestion, MassDOT will open the outbound HOV lane on the Southeast Expressway early Thursday and Friday. The lane will open for the evening commute by 2 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday.

Opting for public transportation? The MBTA will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Those looking to avoid the highways can take the T’s Cape Flyer, which departs from South Station for Hyannis on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and will return to South Station on Sunday and Monday evenings. See the MBTA’s website for the full schedule.

Traveling into Boston

If you’re traveling around Boston this weekend, you’re likely to encounter a fleet of moving trucks as more than 165,000 leases across the city turn over Sunday. One way to avoid traffic jams is to check this lengthy list of street closures and traffic restrictions before you make your trip. The City of Boston warns the neighborhoods most likely to be affected by the Sept. 1 rush are Allston/Brighton, Fenway, Mission Hill, and Downtown.

Oh, and don’t take your moving truck on Storrow Drive.

Drivers should also prepare for a large police presence in downtown Boston on Saturday afternoon as a group holds what it calls a “Straight Pride” parade from Copley Square to City Hall Plaza that is expected to draw a large counterprotest.

Weekend weather

Meteorologist Dave Epstein predicts the long weekend will bring plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures mostly remaining in the 70s. The water temperature at the beaches will be in the 60s, Epstein says. See his full forecast.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.