At least three men stabbed, one fatally, in North Attleborough
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH — Authorities are investigating after three men were stabbed, one fatally, here Thursday night.
The Bristol district attorney’s office said police responded to 25 Birch Road at about 8:40 p.m. for a reported triple stabbing. One of the victims, a 21-year-old man from North Attleborough, died Thursday night.
Two other victims, a 21-year-old North Billerica man and a 21-year-old North Attleborough man, were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to authorities.
The district attorney’s office is treating the matter as a homicide and a suspect, a 19-year-old man, was in custody Thursday night.
The suspect “will likely be arraigned on charges connected to this incident” Friday morning in Attleboro District Court, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
At about 11 p.m., Birch Road, a dead end, was cordoned off, and what appeared to be blood was smeared on the hood and front fender of a truck on the street.
There was a signficant police presence at the scene, with at least six cruisers present. More than a dozen onlookers stood near the police tape.
