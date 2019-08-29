At least three men stabbed, one fatally, in North Attleborough

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH — Authorities are investigating after three men were stabbed, one fatally, here Thursday night.

The Bristol district attorney’s office said police responded to 25 Birch Road at about 8:40 p.m. for a reported triple stabbing. One of the victims, a 21-year-old man from North Attleborough, died Thursday night.

Two other victims, a 21-year-old North Billerica man and a 21-year-old North Attleborough man, were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to authorities.