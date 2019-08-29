Malden man convicted of fatally strangling former girlfriend with dog leash

A Malden man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a Middlesex Superior Court jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his former girlfriend with a dog leash while their two young children were at home, officials said.

Ryan Power, 34, was convicted of first degree murder for the death of Leah Penny, 32, at her apartment on Lebanon Street in Malden on June 21, 2017, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Malden police found Penny’s body at the bottom of a staircase with a dog leash wrapped around her neck and a vodka bottle underneath her at 9:49 a.m., prosecutors said. The couple’s two children, ages one and two-years-old, and a dog were found unharmed inside the home, prosecutors said.