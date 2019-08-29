Malden man convicted of fatally strangling former girlfriend with dog leash
A Malden man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a Middlesex Superior Court jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his former girlfriend with a dog leash while their two young children were at home, officials said.
Ryan Power, 34, was convicted of first degree murder for the death of Leah Penny, 32, at her apartment on Lebanon Street in Malden on June 21, 2017, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Malden police found Penny’s body at the bottom of a staircase with a dog leash wrapped around her neck and a vodka bottle underneath her at 9:49 a.m., prosecutors said. The couple’s two children, ages one and two-years-old, and a dog were found unharmed inside the home, prosecutors said.
Power was later arrested in Seabrook, N.H.and charged as a fugitive from justice, prosecutors said. Power and Penny had started dating in 2014, and their relationship had ended in April and May of 2017, the statement said.
Investigators discovered that Power had placed the vodka bottle underneath her body in an effort to make it look like her death was accidental or committed by another person, according to the release.
Power had also secretly installed recording devices inside her home when he wasn’t living there, and found 48 audio recordings on his cell phone, the statement said.
One recording “ . . . that appeared to have been unwittingly created by the defendant during which time he physically assaulted and threatened to kill the victim,” the statement said.
