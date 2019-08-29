Man, 62, arrested after slashing another man’s neck during Cambridge tai chi class

A 62-year-old man was arrested in Cambridge late Wednesday after he got into a fight last week and slashed a 60-year-old man’s neck with a jackknife at a tai chi class, police said.

Henry Tomaszewski, of Malden, fought with the man at the YWCA Cambridge at 7 Temple St. around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 21, Cambridge police said. Tomaszewski and the other man, who was “known to him,” had just started a tai chi class.

“A male victim sustained a minor injury to the back of their neck as a result of a male suspect reportedly stabbing or slashing the victim with what was believed to be a jackknife following an altercation between the two individuals at a fitness class,” said Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman.