Man, 62, arrested after slashing another man’s neck during Cambridge tai chi class
A 62-year-old man was arrested in Cambridge late Wednesday after he got into a fight last week and slashed a 60-year-old man’s neck with a jackknife at a tai chi class, police said.
Henry Tomaszewski, of Malden, fought with the man at the YWCA Cambridge at 7 Temple St. around 6:40 p.m. Aug. 21, Cambridge police said. Tomaszewski and the other man, who was “known to him,” had just started a tai chi class.
“A male victim sustained a minor injury to the back of their neck as a result of a male suspect reportedly stabbing or slashing the victim with what was believed to be a jackknife following an altercation between the two individuals at a fitness class,” said Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Police were looking for Tomaszewski after the stabbing and found him in Cambridge late Wednesday, Warnick said.
“Officers located him on a porch at Harvard Street and Inman Street and took him into custody without incident,” Warnick said.
Tomaszewski was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Cambridge District Court.
