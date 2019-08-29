Man pleads guilty to N.H. fire where body of woman was found

EXETER, N.H. — A man has pleaded guilty to charges of arson and murder in connection with a fire in New Hampshire last year in which the body of a woman was found.

WMUR-TV reports Thursday that Derek Webber, of Exeter, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and arson.

Fire officials found 65-year-old Carol Felides dead inside her mobile home in Exeter after responding to a fire June 19, 2018.