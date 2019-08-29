New Supergirl-based roller coaster to open at Six Flags New England

A new seven-story-tall Supergirl-themed ride is coming to Six Flags New England in 2020, the theme park announced Thursday.

Supergirl Sky Flyer is a spinning ride that will take thrill-seekers upside down 67 feet in the air. The roller coaster will open in the late spring of 2020 in the DC Super Hero Adventures area of the amusement park located in Agawam, Six Flags New England said in a press release.

The ride holds up to 24 passengers during the two-minute thrill ride, each in an open car with their feet dangling. Riders will be spun horizontally before being launched into a near-vertical spin, reaching speeds of 25 miles per hour, Six Flags New England said.