New Supergirl-based roller coaster to open at Six Flags New England
A new seven-story-tall Supergirl-themed ride is coming to Six Flags New England in 2020, the theme park announced Thursday.
Supergirl Sky Flyer is a spinning ride that will take thrill-seekers upside down 67 feet in the air. The roller coaster will open in the late spring of 2020 in the DC Super Hero Adventures area of the amusement park located in Agawam, Six Flags New England said in a press release.
The ride holds up to 24 passengers during the two-minute thrill ride, each in an open car with their feet dangling. Riders will be spun horizontally before being launched into a near-vertical spin, reaching speeds of 25 miles per hour, Six Flags New England said.
Advertisement
The ride is inspired by the DC hero Supergirl and is Six Flag New England’s 12th DC-branded attraction. Visitors need to be 48 inches or taller to ride.
“Innovation is part of our DNA here at Six Flags New England and Supergirl Sky Flyer delivers breathtaking new thrills,” park president Pete Carmichael said. “The renowned DC-branded attractions are extremely popular with our guests and we are excited to add this cutting-edge attraction bearing Supergirl’s name to our epic lineup of world-class attractions.”
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.