Police searching for armed robber who stole cash from convenience store in Hyde Park
A convenience store was robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park Thursday morning, authorities said.
Police received a call around 9:11 a.m. for a person with a gun at 1283 River St., the address for S.K. Convenience in Hyde Park, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for Boston police.
“An unidentified person made off with an undisclosed amount of money,” McNulty said.
The suspect ran in the direction of a commuter rail station, McNulty said.
No injuries were reported, McNulty said.
No further information was immediately available.
