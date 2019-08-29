Shark sighting forces Nauset Light Beach in Eastham to temporarily close

The Cape Cod National Seashore ordered beachgoers out of the water when the shark was spotted, the conservancy’s Sharktivity app posted at 1:29 p.m.

Nauset Light Beach in Eastham was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon after a shark sighting, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

A shark has not been seen at Nauset Light since Aug. 19, according to a Globe tally. This is the 75th beach closure on Cape Cod and the Islands in August.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.