fb-pixel

Shark sighting forces Nauset Light Beach in Eastham to temporarily close

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,August 29, 2019, an hour ago
(Julia Cumes for the Boston Globe)

Nauset Light Beach in Eastham was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon after a shark sighting, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

The Cape Cod National Seashore ordered beachgoers out of the water when the shark was spotted, the conservancy’s Sharktivity app posted at 1:29 p.m.

A shark has not been seen at Nauset Light since Aug. 19, according to a Globe tally. This is the 75th beach closure on Cape Cod and the Islands in August.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.