Juvenile charged with murdering 55-year-old man in Springfield
A juvenile is under arrest and is now charged with murdering a 55-year-old man in Springfield on Tuesday night, officials said Thursday.
The juvenile’s name and age were not released.
Detectives arrested the juvenile at his home in Springfield Wednesday night around 6:15 p.m. for the murder of Heriberto Hernandez, according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for Springfield police.
A motive for the homicide was not disclosed by law enforcement.
Police responding to a report of an active disturbance and gunfire near the intersection of Abbe and Fisk avenues and found Hernandez suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center around 6:05 p.m. where he later died from his injuries, Walsh said.
Advertisement
The teenager is being charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building,, and armed robbery with a firearm, Walsh said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.