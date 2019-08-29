3-year-old boy is safe, but Fall River police still looking for his 16-year-old sister

A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found but officials are still looking for his teenaged sister, Fall River police said Thursday.

The boy, who was last seen wearing two-piece Mickey Mouse pajamas, was located as of Thursday morning, the department said in a Facebook post. Police did not provide any details other than to note the boy was safe.

The boy’s sister, identified as Hailey Borges, was last seen in the south end of the city with her brother, the post said.