3-year-old boy is safe, but Fall River police still looking for his 16-year-old sister
A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found but officials are still looking for his teenaged sister, Fall River police said Thursday.
The boy, who was last seen wearing two-piece Mickey Mouse pajamas, was located as of Thursday morning, the department said in a Facebook post. Police did not provide any details other than to note the boy was safe.
The boy’s sister, identified as Hailey Borges, was last seen in the south end of the city with her brother, the post said.
Both siblings live on Birch Street, according to the post.
The missing teenager is described as being about 5 feet tall, weighing 125 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with a red shirt over it, black pants, and red shoes, the post said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511.
