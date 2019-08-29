Walpole firefighters battling 2-alarm house fire
Walpole firefighters are battling a 2-alarm house fire Thursday morning, officials said.
The fire broke out on the 800 block of East Street, said Walpole Police dispatcher Jenna Barnett. Police were not aware of any injuries.
The Westwood Fire Department tweeted at 10:34 a.m. that it was responding to the fire.
Walpole police are asking people to avoid East Street between School and Kendall streets, Walpole Police Chief John F. Carmichael said in a tweet at 10:41 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
